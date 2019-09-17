Nollywood Actor Desmond Elliot Celebrate His Twins As They Turn 9

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot yesterday, celebrated his twin who turned 9.

Taking to his IG page, the proud dad shared a photo of the little ones and penned a beautiful birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Desmond Elliot Calls For Ban On Foreign Movies

He wrote;

Happy birthday to my lovelies

#daddyslove

#donaldanddawna https://www.instagram.com/p/B2dYoU0g4JP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Desmond on his part made news a while back after he stated that to help improve the Nigerian movie industry, the government needs to ban foreign movies in the country.

His post got him to be severely dragged by many including his fellow celebrities.