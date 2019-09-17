Nollywood Actor Desmond Elliot Celebrate His Twins As They Turn 9

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actor Desmond Elliot yesterday, celebrated his twin who turned 9.

Taking to his IG page, the proud dad shared a photo of the little ones and penned a beautiful birthday message alongside.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Reacts As Desmond Elliot Calls For Ban On Foreign Movies

He wrote;

Happy birthday to my lovelies
#daddyslove
#donaldanddawna

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2dYoU0g4JP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Desmond on his part made news a while back after he stated that to help improve the Nigerian movie industry, the government needs to ban foreign movies in the country.

His post got him to be severely dragged by many including his fellow celebrities.

Tags from the story
desmond elliot, Kemi Olunloyo
0

You may also like

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen and Lilian Esoro

Lilian Esoro Reacts To Rumoured Pregnancy For Blossom Chukwujekwu

Kemi Olunloyo

BBNaija: Kemi Olunloyo Knocks Tacha For Slamming Seyi

Julius Agwu Exchange Words With Instagram Fan For Mocking His Legs [Photos]

M.I Has This To Say About His Legal Battle With American Rapper, NAS

50 Cent trolls Wendy Williams’ topless photo on Instagram

IllBliss Ibo Boy Shows Off Family

Chidinma And Sound Sultan Renew Their MTN Endorsement Deal [PHOTO]

Kunle Afolayan Shares Major Throw Back Picture With Omoni Oboli

Producer OJB Jezreel: “Some People Do Things From a More Business Perspective”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *