Nollywood Actor Ramsey Nouah Recreates 1992 Movie, ‘Living In Bondage’

by Michael
Image result for ramsey nouah
Ramsey Nouah

Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah is about to make a comeback, but, from a different angle. Ramsey is set to join the team of actor-turned-directors in Nollywood.

Taking a new leap in the industry, the 48-year-old is making his directional debut with the sequel of ‘Living In Bondage’.

Debut director, Ramsey Nouah, himself a Nollywood actor of humongous repute said:

“I could not have asked for a bigger platform on which to make my directorial debut. From the power of this story, the intensity of the script, the cache of the cast and the quality of my technical support, there is no story as fascinating as Living In Bondage

“It is truly the movie maker’s dream project – and I should know working on both sides of the camera. I cannot wait to pack cinema seats with this true movie magical work.”

Living in bondage follows the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it takes to realize.

Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, easy live, inevitably took him on a perilous journey that is better told by the cast of stellar performers, classic and current, including Kenneth Okonkwo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Nancy Isime, and Munachi Abii.

