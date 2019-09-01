Nollywood Actor, Yomi Black Mocks Pastor Oydepo Over Comment On Tithe

Nollywood actor and movie director, Yomi Black, has mocked pastor David Oyedepo, the general overseer of the Living Faith Bible Church, for saying that the blessing of Job in the bible was not secured because he did not tithe.

Yomi Black in his comment went on to query if there are no people that pay tithe and still lost their jobs.

I am just wondering, are there people that did pay tithe and still lost their job?

