Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph Flaunts Huge Cleavage

by Olayemi Oladotun

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to show off her massive cleavage in a new post.

Anita Joseph
Curvy actress, Anita Joseph

The Anambra state born actress took to her gram this morning to post mouth-watering closeup photos showing off lots of her cleavage as she advertises a particular makeup artist called @edens_glam.

Also Read: Anita Joseph Pens Lengthy Message For Fans Who Have Been Viewing Her Sexy Pictures

The actress who recently showed off the man behind her smile is not a stranger to flaunting her assets to her adoring fans.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
Anita Joesph, nollywood
0

You may also like

Toyin Abraham Pledges Support To Tonto Dikeh Over Domestic Violence Allegations

We all at Mavin Records look lazy because of Iyanya – Dr Sid

Comedian, Ali Baba Adds A Year

Met at 13, Pregnant at 14 and Walked the Stage at 17 – Beautiful Lady Shows Off Her Young Family (Photos)

And The BET Best African International Act Award Goes To…

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz buys his 2nd baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto a house

Singer Toby Grey is all Smiles in New Promo Photos

Don Jazzy favorite car is – the Porsche Carrera GTS

What Did Wizkid and Rihanna Really Discuss In L.A?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *