Nollywood Actress Chizzy Alichi Officially Engaged To Long Time Boyfriend

Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi, is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend.

Her boyfriend popped the question to her on Sunday and she gladly said Yes!

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos of her flaunting her engagement ring with sweet words.

Another photo showed her in sweet moments with her husband to be.

Excited Chizzy shared the photos from the engagement on her Instagram page and wrote: “Your congratulations are in order sweethearts. I said “YES” to my HEARTBEAT. My best friend. My Heaven sent. God bless the day I met you. I will love you FOREVER my GIFT.”

See The Photo Here: