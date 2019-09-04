Nollywood Actress, Iya Rainbow Goes To Beach To Pray For Nigeria (Video)

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood actress, Iya Rainbow
Nollywood actress, Iya Rainbow

Following the series of crisis happening in Nigeria and to Nigerians abroad, Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, who is popularly known as Iya Rainbow has taken it upon herself to seek the face of God in prayers.

Read Also: What I Did When I Was Called The Cheapest Actress ; Iya Rainbow

The 77-year-old actress stormed the beach claded in a white garment and told God in prayers that he should restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

Her words:

Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country.

Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in some sectors in Africa. And it has the potential to be a wider global player in the coming decades through the prayers of intercessory. The Bible says, Psalm 122:6, Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Idowu Philips, Iya Rainbow
0

You may also like

Angela Okorie

‘If You Inherit Other People’s Enemies, You Are A Fool’ – Angela Okorie

Tonto Dikeh: “My Heart is Joyed, I Didn’t Sell My Voice, Choice nor Vote”

Tonto Dikeh: “My Heart is Joyed, I Didn’t Sell My Voice, Choice nor Vote”

How Your Favourite Superheros Reacted To Donald Trump’s Presidency

Chika Ike reveals she was rejected from birth by her father because he didn’t want a girl

MTV Base Panel to Announce 20 Hottest Naija Songs at Conference

P Square wins $1 million at 8th Kora award

This guy don mad and needs to be flogged with electric pole – Tunde Ednut slams Bobrisky again

[Photos]: Nollywood actor Jim Iyke welcomes newborn

Erykah Badu disrupts Instagram with photo of her bushy armpits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *