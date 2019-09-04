Nollywood Actress, Iya Rainbow Goes To Beach To Pray For Nigeria (Video)

Following the series of crisis happening in Nigeria and to Nigerians abroad, Nollywood actress, Idowu Philips, who is popularly known as Iya Rainbow has taken it upon herself to seek the face of God in prayers.

The 77-year-old actress stormed the beach claded in a white garment and told God in prayers that he should restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

Her words:

Nigeria is a great country with rich natural resources. It is widely called the giant of Africa. No doubt, it is a country in the eyes of foreigners who wish to invest their resources into the country. Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in some sectors in Africa. And it has the potential to be a wider global player in the coming decades through the prayers of intercessory. The Bible says, Psalm 122:6, Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.

Watch the video below: