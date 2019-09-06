Nollywood Actress, Lilian Esoro Debunks Pregnancy Rumour

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has reacted to reports that she is pregnant for actor, Blossom Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Lilian Esoro
Nollywood ex-lovers, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Lilian Esoro

Reports broke out that the Nollywood stars have reignited their love life after both got married to different partners.

Also Read: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Moves Out Of His Matrimonial Home; Allegedly Impregnates Lilian Esoro

Things went sour between the actor, and his wife, Maureen Esisi some weeks ago when the actor reportedly packed out of the their marital home after nearly three years of marriage.

Reacting to the news, the actress replied some comments asking her if she was indeed pregnant on her new post on IG.

See the exchange below:

Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro’s post
Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro’s post

 

