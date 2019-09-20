Nollywood Child Star, Yomi Adeyemi-Wilson Is Dead

Nigerian child star, Oluyomi Victoria Olaniyi-Toluwalope (née Adeyemi-Wilson) is reportedly dead.

The late Yomi gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with her role in the hit TV series ‘Third Eye’ which aired on NTA died. Yomi died at the age of 39.

Yomi, who was born in 1980, played the role of ‘Uze’, the young girl who provided Inspector Best Idafa (Olu Jacobs) clues that helped him solve crimes in the TV series.

Yomi was born to Engineer Yomi Adeyemi-Wilson, a track star in the 1960s and 1970s.

May her soul rest in peace.