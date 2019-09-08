Nollywood Stars, Juliet Ibrahim And Uche Ogbodo Clash On Instagram

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo took a swipe at Ghanian and Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim for speaking on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

Uche Ogbodo
Nollywood Stars, Juliet Ibrahim, and Uche Ogbodo

The Nigerian actress queried why the Ghanian star was talking about the issues facing Nigeria, as she advised her to face her country.

Also Read: Celebrity Week In Review: Lilian Esoro In Trouble, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Major Breakups

However, a concerned fan took a swipe at the Nigerian star as she got described as an illiterate. This response gave joy to the Ghanian actress, who asked the fan how the fact became known.

See the conversation below:

Tags from the story
Juliet Ibrahim, Uche Ogbodo, xenophobic attacks
0

You may also like

SGF Launches N64Million Website To Bring Governance Closer To Nigerians

Hushpuppi shows off the Original Patek Phillipe Wristwatch

8 Veteran Nollywood Actresses In Their 50s Who Are Stunningly Ageless

Mercy Johnson yet to recover from mother’s death, husband says as he misses his playful wife

Fun, rewards as AFRIFF 2017 ends with Globe Awards

You Need To See How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Children Look Now

Beyonce holds African themed baby shower

Celebrities React As Helicopter Picks VIP Stuck In Traffic For Hours

Freeze Of Cool FM Mocks T.B Joshua: “Baba Leave Story And Predict Surebet”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *