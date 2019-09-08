Nollywood Stars, Juliet Ibrahim And Uche Ogbodo Clash On Instagram

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo took a swipe at Ghanian and Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim for speaking on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.

The Nigerian actress queried why the Ghanian star was talking about the issues facing Nigeria, as she advised her to face her country.

However, a concerned fan took a swipe at the Nigerian star as she got described as an illiterate. This response gave joy to the Ghanian actress, who asked the fan how the fact became known.

See the conversation below: