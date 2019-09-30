Nollywood Veteran Actress Joke Silva Shares Photos To Mark 58th Birthday (Photo)

Nollywood Actress Joke Silva
Nollywood Actress Joke Silva

Nollywood Veteran actress, Ajoke Silva, popularly known as Joke Silva, turned 58th on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared her photo with beautiful words that express how she feels.

In her post, she wrote: “58 years ..the waters did not drown me the fire did not burn me… I smelt of smoke sha….thank you Lord for your many mercies… for your many blessings.”

Other celebrities have also celebrated with her.

