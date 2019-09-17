Northern Leaders Are United While Southern Leaders Are Weak: Fani-Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation has said that northern Nigeria has strong, united and courageous leaders who put the interest of the north before the interest of the country.

The former minister said this whole speaking via his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

According to Fani-Kayode, while the northern has leaders hat put their interest before the country’s, the south lacks such he leaders.

He described southern leaders as weak, divided and cowardly ones, that put the interest of the country before that of the region.

Read Also: Fulanisation, Islamisation Agenda Of Buhari A Great Danger To Nigeria: Fani Kayode

His words: The problem of Nigeria is not the north: it is the south. The north has strong, united and courageous leaders who put the northern interest before the Nigerian interest. The south has weak, divided and cowardly leaders who put the Nigerian interest before the southern interest.

