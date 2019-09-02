Not All Human Beings Are Willing To Surrender Thier Dignity To Worship Power – Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian human right activist, and former senator, Shehu Sani has urged people who defend elected leaders from criticisms to respect the wishes of other people.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

The former senator who lashed out at Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai last week, advised that supporters should always respect the opinions of others.

The senator who represented Kaduna central in the 8th Assembly joined that some people can not surrender their rights, liberty and dignity to worship power.

He tweeted:

