‘Now I Get What Many Are Saying About Insecurity’ – Soldier Robbed At Gunpoint By One Chance Operators

Emmy Benison, a Nigerian soldier, has taken to his social media page to share his experience with one chance operators.

According to Benison: “I have never experienced one chance until last night. I entered a taxi in front of Bori camp barracks PH heading to waterline they were two guys at the back and a lady in front. I usually have doubts for everything but I thought my suspicious was based on the stuff have been through in the north.

“Omo, we never go far, gun don point for my head o. I wanted to see if I can disarm the guy pointing the gun at me but then the lady sitting in front brought out a Beretta pistol…I had nothing on me but a dagger.they took my wallet and when they collected my phone and saw my wallpaper, the guy shouted that am a soldier and that was when the girl cocked the pistol and I had no choice but to stab one of the guys.

“I knew she they won’t shoot because it will draw lots of attention for them..(I just had to take the risk and underestimate them shooting me)the guy I stabbed lost it and I had to push him and myself out of the door because he was blocking my way. we both fell down on the road and the others ran away leaving their friend behind. They went with my phone and wallet and I was hoping for the other guy to survive but a lot of people just stood there looking at us and I was too confuse myself.

“Now I really understand what is happening outside the barracks. I now understand what people are saying about insecurity.. I let my guard down cause I thought outside the barrack is the same as inside the barrack. Never again!!!!”