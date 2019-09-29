Now That Tacha Is Out, We Are Settling For Mercy: Shehu Sani

by Valerie Oke
Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has also proven to be a fan of the reality TV show of the moment, Big Brother Nigeria, alongside many other Nigerians.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th Senate said he would now be settling for Mercy, one of the two remaining female housemates in the ‘Pepper dem gang’ show.

The ex-lawmaker said the decision came about after his favourite Khafi was evicted and Tacha was disqualified on Friday night.

Read Also: ‘I Am Okay’ Tacha Shares First Video To Reassure Her Fans

He said via a tweet on Sunday morning thus: When our Khafi left we settled for Tacha and now Tacha left, we are settling for Merci, hoping some of us will not be accused of mobile loyalty.

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Khafi, mercy, Pepper Dem Gang, Shehu Sani, Tacha
0

You may also like

New Music: Jhybo – Pogba

Ghanaian Singer Slaps His Bodyguard For Not Allowing This Happen

Miracle: North West Wears A Smile In Adorable Photo With Kim K

#BBNaija – Day 40: Banked for Returns, The Anto Effect and More Highlights

Toyin Aimakhu’s Husband Relaxes Her Home At Home + Fans Yab Her

Omotola Looks So Young And Angelic In New Photos

Beautiful Lady celebrates her 18th birthday (photos)

Tonto Dikeh Uses Frog To Give Marital Advice As Fans Blast Her Heavily

Shatta Bandle and his bouncer

“I Pay My Bouncer 20,000 US Dollars Every Month” – Shatta Bandle (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *