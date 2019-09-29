Now That Tacha Is Out, We Are Settling For Mercy: Shehu Sani

A former Nigerian lawmaker, Shehu Sani has also proven to be a fan of the reality TV show of the moment, Big Brother Nigeria, alongside many other Nigerians.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th Senate said he would now be settling for Mercy, one of the two remaining female housemates in the ‘Pepper dem gang’ show.

The ex-lawmaker said the decision came about after his favourite Khafi was evicted and Tacha was disqualified on Friday night.

Read Also: ‘I Am Okay’ Tacha Shares First Video To Reassure Her Fans

He said via a tweet on Sunday morning thus: When our Khafi left we settled for Tacha and now Tacha left, we are settling for Merci, hoping some of us will not be accused of mobile loyalty.