NURTW Members Reject MC Oluomo’s Appointment As Chairman Of Caretaker Committee In Lagos

Members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have staged a protest to express their rejection of Oshodi union member, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo as the caretaker chairman.

Reports have it that hundreds of members of the union staged a protest at the Lagos state secretariat in Alausa, Lagos State.

Issues started after it was announced that Oluomo is the caretaker chairman after the national headquarters of the union dissolved the state council.

This was not accepted by many who thought it wise to protest this choice.