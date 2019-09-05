NURTW Members Reject MC Oluomo’s Appointment As Chairman Of Caretaker Committee In Lagos

by Temitope Alabi
MC Oluomo
MC Oluomo

Members of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have staged a protest to express their rejection of Oshodi union member, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo as the caretaker chairman.

Reports have it that hundreds of members of the union staged a protest at the Lagos state secretariat in Alausa, Lagos State.

Read Also: MC Oluomo And Son Gets Honorary Invite By The Governor Of Atlanta Georgia

Issues started after it was announced that Oluomo is the caretaker chairman after the national headquarters of the union dissolved the state council.

This was not accepted by many who thought it wise to protest this choice.

