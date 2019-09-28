OAP Daddy Freeze Speaks On Tacha’s Disqualification, Calls On Organizers To Disqualify Mercy

On air personality, Daddy Freeze has expressed his dissatisfaction in Big Brother’s judgement over the heated activities in the big brother house earlier on Friday.
The media personality said that he isn’t pleased with Big Brother’s decision to disqualify Tacha following the faceoff she had with Mercy, her fellow housemate, on Friday morning.
Daddy Freeze believes that Mercy should also be disqualified as she and Tacha assaulted themselves during their faceoff.
Big Brother ultimately disqualified Tacha from the competition while Mercy ended with only two strikes.
Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT! – Question what is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified? – Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy! ~FRZ