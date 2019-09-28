OAP Daddy Freeze Speaks On Tacha’s Disqualification, Calls On Organizers To Disqualify Mercy

On air personality, Daddy Freeze has expressed his dissatisfaction in Big Brother’s judgement over the heated activities in the big brother house earlier on Friday.

The media personality said that he isn’t pleased with Big Brother’s decision to disqualify Tacha following the faceoff she had with Mercy, her fellow housemate, on Friday morning.

Daddy Freeze believes that Mercy should also be disqualified as she and Tacha assaulted themselves during their faceoff.

Big Brother ultimately disqualified Tacha from the competition while Mercy ended with only two strikes.

