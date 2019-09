Nigerian OAP Melody Hassan has taken to social media to call out Nigerian rapper Naira Marley over his latest song, PUTA.

According to Melody, PUTA is a derogatory word which means whore, bitch and should not be used in calling anyone.

The OAP went on to state how such music could lead to sexual violence against women in the country and why it should not be encouraged.

Read her tweets below;