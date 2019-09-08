Obaseki Removed The Only Commissioner I Nominated Into His Cabinet: Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has revealed how Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, removed the only commissioner he nominated into his cabinet.

Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor said this in an interview with Channels Television, adding that the governor took the action after a reconciliatory meeting between him and his successor.

“We have no argument over money or appointment… In the meeting we held with four governors, including Governor Bagudu, I asked the governor, how many commissioners did I nominate in your cabinet. He agreed that I only nominated one person out of more than 20 commissioners,” Oshiomhole said.

“Not many Nigerians will believe that because for me I was out of government and I have convinced myself that the day I step out of government, that is it. After that first meeting, the governor decided to remove that one commissioner along with seven others. But that is not my business.

“The governor can never tell you that I have interfered in his choice of projects and so on. The only thing I feel a bit worried about is that some of the projects we started together have been abandoned. There is no way to solve disagreements without talking to the aggrieved parties.

“Let me assure you. This governor is not under threat. It is those who make money from crisis, those I call merchants of confusion, who can tell the governor that he wants to be impeached. What will I gain if Godwin does not run a second term?”