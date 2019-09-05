Oby Ezekwesili: Bashir Ahmad Should Be Sent Back To School For Proper Education

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has advised Bashir Ahmad, the media assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari to go back to school.

Ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili
The former minister who has been on the receiving of tongue lashing for attending World Economic Forum being held in South Africa.

Recall that the media aide announced that Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa, but some individuals from Nigeria including a former Minister are attending on their own.”

Ezekwesili respond by saying the aide should be sent back to school for proper education.

See her tweet below:

Oby Ezekwesilli
Oby Ezekwesili’s post
0

