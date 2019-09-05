Oby Ezekwesili Defends Attendance At World Economic Forum In South Africa

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken to her Twitter account to defend her attendance at the 2019 World Economic Forum in South Africa.

News surfaced yesterday that Ezekwesili, attending the forum with Jim Ovia despite Nigeria, Rwanda, and Congo pulling out of the event.

Defending herself, she said;

‘those who have genuine concerns about my being at @wef in South Africa, should please know that my decision to be here was thoroughly considered. I am in South Africa leveraging my ensure that the South African Government never again looks away while our citizens are attacked, maimed & killed’.

‘Those of you who take delight in making ‘Politics’ of our Citizens’ Lives can carry on with your usual trade. I stand strong on doing the things one can do to safeguard lives. Citizens’ Lives are too sacred & important for me to be drawn into your latest ‘playground’. Never’.