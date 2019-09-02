Okey Bakassi, Wife Celebrate 18th Wedding Anniversary

by Temitope Alabi
Okey Bakassi and Wife Ezinne
Okey Bakassi, Ezinne

Comedian Okey Bakassi and his wife Ezinne celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Sharing photos of on his Instagram page, the comedian penned a sweet post for his woman, describing her as his girlfriend of 31 years.

“My darling girlfriend of 31 years, on the 1st of September 2001 we, in the presence of God, family and friends became Husband & Wife. Wow! It’s our 18th anniversary….it’s been loads of blessings and divine favours…because I found a good woman.

“My darling Zizi, thanks for saying YES to an engineer turned comedian leaving in a boy’s quarters in Festac. I promised we’ll make it and God answered…. 18yrs gone and forever more to come. I still love you like that day in that uncompleted building in PH GRA.

