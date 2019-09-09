Oluwo Of Iwoland Stops Rain From Falling During Festival In Osun

A video has surfaced online showing the moment the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi stopped rain from falling. This reportedly happened at the 2019 Egungun festival in the Osun community.

The Oluwo, after stopping the rain, then sent it to four communities in the South-West region of Nigeria.

The King wrote on Instagram;

“With the power of the Most High God…. the heavy rain that wants to disturb the day was stopped !! Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi and all the glory and praise to God Almighty the owner and maker of heaven and earth and all therein.

“Ashe kabio kosi koshe bi Lere

“Emperor Telu1 Alashe Lori Orisha Akoko Arole Olodumare Akoko in Yorubaland.”