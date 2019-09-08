Omashola Rocks Venita While Reconciling With Mercy (Photos)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Omashola was seen rocking fellow housemate, Venita from behind with his erected manhood on Saturday.

The housemate, popularly known for his slang, ‘Warri’ seemed tipsy after he had a blast at the party.

After the party, Venita was seen having a confrontational moment with mercy where she broke down in tears.

It all began after Khafi had told Mercy that Venita accused her of being the brain behind their team’s punishment idea.

While the duo were reconciling, Omashola decided to take advantage of the moment by rocking Venita from behind.

Venita, who noticed this, tried to wave him off by pushing him with her butt and saying “Omashola stop this thing“.

See photo below: