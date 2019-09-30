Omashola, Seyi Speak On Tacha’s Disqualification (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemates, Omoshola and Seyi were captured on camera bearing out their feelings about Tacha and her disqualification from the show.

The housemates agreed that her exit from the house brought serenity and calmness into the house.

Information Nigeria recalls that the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter had fought with almost all the housemates in the house until it led to her eviction.

During their discussion, Omashola described that Tacha’s presence in the house as bad energy because she gave off the negative vibe.

Omoshola also stated that the positive energy in the house had been restored suddenly after she left.

Watch the video below:

