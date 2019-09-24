Omoyele Sowore Granted Bail After 52 Days In Jail

by Temitope Alabi
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore

A new report has confirmed that Omoyele Sowore has been granted bail after 52 days behind bars.

According to the report, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High court Abuja ordered the Department of State Service to release Omoyele Sowore on bail.

Read Also: FG Reels Out Offences Against Omoyele Sowere

Part of the bail conditions given to Sowore is to drop his passport with the court within 48 hours.

While in court, Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana asked that the order of 45 days granted to DSS should be vacated since there is no renewal then went on to ask for the release of the respondent in line with section 35 of the constitution.

Falana also told the court that “If the court wants him and I will produce him (Sowore).”

