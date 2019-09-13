On Bended Knee, Davido Proposes To Chioma (Video)

by Temitope Alabi
Davido and Chioma
Nigerian singer, Davido and his beau, Chioma

A video has emerged of Davio proposing to his beau, Chioma and social media is going agog.

Recall just days ago, social media woke up to the news of the couple having their introduction, an event many have since been talking about while anxiously waiting for the actual wedding.

A new video of the DMW boss proposing to Chioma has since surfaced online, and yes, it was indeed a sweet day for everyone, including social media users.

Watch the video below;

