One Dead, Others Injured As Hoodlums Clash In Lagos

Hoodlums on rampage

One person has been killed and many others injured following a clash between hoodlums on Monday, in Lagos.

The clash was said to have erupted during the annual Egungun festival, allegedly by some members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

According to reports, warring factions of the NURTW got street gangs from Oke-Arin, Sura Apongbon and Agarawu/Idumagbo to attack their opponents, forcing people to scamper to safety.

The Sunday at Apongbo has left a man identified as Junior dead and at least two others injured, unsatisfied by that the gangs continued the fight on Monday evening, forcing shop owners and residents to flee for safety.

Spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said no one died but only two who sustained injuries during Sunday’s clash.

“The information I have is that there were issues there during the weekend and two people sustained injuries. We do not have record or death and Police did not see any corpse.

“The clash is connected to the NURTW issue. The street gangs have links with the union and warring factions are using them…”

