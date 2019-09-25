Only Backward, Unsuccessful Economists Would Attack FG Over Borrowings: Fashola

by Eyitemi
Babatunde Raji Fashola
Babatunde Raji Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, has stated that those attacking the Federal government of Nigeria over continued borrowing are nothing more than backward and unsuccessful economists.

The former governor of Lagos state who made this known while speaking at the Lagos Business School on Tuesday, September 24th further described such critics as unsuccessful individuals.

His words:

“Today, the government is constructing roads in every state of Nigeria and while revenues are a challenge to prompt completion. Some ‘experts’ who have not successfully shown they can run a small business moan the loudest about Nigeria’s borrowing to fund infrastructure investment.

A Nigerian has borrowed billions of dollars to build a refinery, petrochemical plant, fertilizer plant and gas processing plant, yet some backyard economists complain that a country whose population is in the hundreds of millions is borrowing too much to fix rail, roads, ports (air and sea) and power.”

Tags from the story
babatunde fashola
0

You may also like

Senators Reject Pay Cut

Reps Chief Whip, Ado Doguwa To Drag Jibrin To Court For Slander Over Budget Padding Allegation

Stay And Help Rebuild Our Party, PDP Group Pleads As Top Members Officially Defect To APC In Bayelsa Today

Nasarawa Lawmakers Deny Receiving Money From Presidency To Impeach Al-Makura

Southeast Expected Much, But Buhari Means Well With His Appointments – Okorocha

Alao Akala, others join APC

Why Abia Aborted Okorocha’s Rally

Kogi Guber: Wada Rejects Tribunal Ruling, Heads For Appeal Court

BREAKING NEWS: NANS gives NNPC a 72 hour ultimatum to review recruitment policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *