Only Backward, Unsuccessful Economists Would Attack FG Over Borrowings: Fashola

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, has stated that those attacking the Federal government of Nigeria over continued borrowing are nothing more than backward and unsuccessful economists.

The former governor of Lagos state who made this known while speaking at the Lagos Business School on Tuesday, September 24th further described such critics as unsuccessful individuals.

His words:

“Today, the government is constructing roads in every state of Nigeria and while revenues are a challenge to prompt completion. Some ‘experts’ who have not successfully shown they can run a small business moan the loudest about Nigeria’s borrowing to fund infrastructure investment.

A Nigerian has borrowed billions of dollars to build a refinery, petrochemical plant, fertilizer plant and gas processing plant, yet some backyard economists complain that a country whose population is in the hundreds of millions is borrowing too much to fix rail, roads, ports (air and sea) and power.”