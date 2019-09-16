Only Compound Fools And People With Degrees In Stupidity Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

by Eyitemi
Senator Dino Melaye has hinted that he has no plans of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) by saying that ”only compound fools and people with degrees in stupidity will leave PDP for APC.”

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the Kogi West lawmaker further bragged that the ruling APC will be defeated in Kogi during the next gubernatorial poll.

His words:

Only compound fools and people with degrees in stupidity will leave PDP for APC. APC will be defeated in Kogi state.

See his tweet below:

