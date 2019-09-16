Only Fools Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye has described people who decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as fools.

Dino Melaye
Controversial senator, Dino Melaye

The lawmaker Kogi has been rumoured to be considering the possibility of decamping to APC following his loss during the gubernatorial primary election. 

Also Read: I Am Daniel, Lions Can’t Stop Me: Dino Melaye Brags

However, the senator has come out to debunk the rumours as he declares his support for his party ahead of the election in November.

He tweeted:

