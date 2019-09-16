Only Fools Will Leave PDP For APC: Dino Melaye

Popular Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye has described people who decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as fools.

The lawmaker Kogi has been rumoured to be considering the possibility of decamping to APC following his loss during the gubernatorial primary election.

However, the senator has come out to debunk the rumours as he declares his support for his party ahead of the election in November.

He tweeted: