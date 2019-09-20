Only Stupid Parents Give Birth To Stupid Children: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has dished out a controversial lesson as he says bad traits in children are reflections of their parents.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

He expressed that whenever kids display negative traits, parents should desist from shouting them, rather shout at themselves because the traits came from there.

Also Read: Having Many Women Will Derail Your Life: Reno Omokri Advises Men

He also advised that parents should take caution when correcting children when they act ‘stupid.’

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Photos: See how this man reacted when flood took over his compound

Senate blasts President Buhari administration

Wizkid’s ex, Tania Omotayo allegedly dates Yahoo boys for handbags

Dr Sid, wife in daughter’s first Christmas carol together amid marriage breakup rumour (Photos)

Lagos, Ogun Police Officers To Undergo Mental Evaluation

Glee star Nay Rivera’s mugshot released

Aisha Buhari slams APC after they affirmed Buhari as its flag-bearer

Zodwa Wabantu

South African Gay Men Want Pantless Dancer’s TV Show Cancelled

Chinese girl rides bicycle from Morocco to Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *