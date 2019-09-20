Only Stupid Parents Give Birth To Stupid Children: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has dished out a controversial lesson as he says bad traits in children are reflections of their parents.
He expressed that whenever kids display negative traits, parents should desist from shouting them, rather shout at themselves because the traits came from there.
He also advised that parents should take caution when correcting children when they act ‘stupid.’
See his tweet below:
If your kids display negative traits, go to the mirror and shout at the person you see, because those traits came from you. Only stupid parents give birth to stupid kids. Your child may ACT stupid. It doesn’t mean he is stupid. It is called ACTING!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/XndZeMSzV8
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 20, 2019