Only Stupid Parents Give Birth To Stupid Children: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has dished out a controversial lesson as he says bad traits in children are reflections of their parents.

He expressed that whenever kids display negative traits, parents should desist from shouting them, rather shout at themselves because the traits came from there.

Also Read: Having Many Women Will Derail Your Life: Reno Omokri Advises Men

He also advised that parents should take caution when correcting children when they act ‘stupid.’

See his tweet below: