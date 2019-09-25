Oral Sex Is Crime In Nigeria: Twitter User

A Twitter user @oloyechief45 who claims to be a lawyer has shared that section 214 of the Nigerian law says oral sex is a crime.

He added that it is even against the law of God.

His words:

Did u know dat having oral sex is a crime in Nigeria? Now u know — don’t say I didn’t tell you o See S. 214 of the Criminal Code Yes, it’s also against d law of God. Read your Bible!

