Oritsefemi, Wife Share Photos From Baecation In Italy

Nigerian singer Oritsefemi and his wife Nabila are sure having the best of times.

The couple who tied the knot two years ago are on a baecation in Sicily, Italy and have taken to social media to share photos from the trip.

Read Also: Oritsefemi and his wife celebrate their second wedding anniversary

The couple looked to be so in love as they posed for several photos.

Sharing the photos on his IG page, the Nigerian singer captioned the photos;

Good man and his beautiful wife @nabila.fash 💯😊🥰✊

Checkout more photos below;