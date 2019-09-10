Orji Uzor Kalu Reacts As Tribunal Sacks Him As Senator

by Valerie Oke
Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu

Following the judgment of the election petition tribunal sitting in Umuahia which order a fresh election in some part of Abia North senatorial district, Senator Orji Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents the constituency in the Senate chambers has reacted.

Orji, in his reaction, pointed out that he would reclaim his mandate at the appellate court, adding that even if he does not appeal the judgment, he would not be defeated if he goes for a re-run.

The APC member called for calm among his political supporters before going on to add that his victory during the February 23rd election was borne out of his popularity among the people, stressing that “justice can only be delayed, but not denied.”

