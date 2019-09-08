Oshiomole Speaks On Buhari’s 100 Days In Office

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomole, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari can now beat his chest and say he has kick-started his first 100 days in office well simply because of the pace at which he inaugurated his cabinet.

According to the former governor who made this known during the APC Exco meeting which held in Abuja on Saturday, 7th September, he further stressed that Buhari is no longer Baba Go Slow but Baba Fast.

”President Buhari can beat his chest to say I have started well; I have started fast. You cannot call him Baba Go Slow now. This time, he is Baba Fast. Everything is about comparison. In 2015, after 100 days, we did not have a federal cabinet. The President had not appointed ministers. From my interaction with a number of ministers, the budget for 2020 is already being prepared. Ministers have been assigned to their various ministries. They have already started the process of taking over and trying to understand the challenges.

“Government is already effectively on ground. That alone shows a remarkable departure, if you compare what the President has done in 2019 to what he did in 2015. The President has been engaging various groups. Recently, he talked to the Nigeria Society of Engineers and other professional groups, reminding all of us that we have our roles to play in the Nigeria project.

“As a party, we have access to the President. We see him any time we want to see him and share with him whatever we want to do. You notice that this time, the President organized a retreat for ministers immediately they were appointed. That retreat was not about entertainment; it was to discuss Nigeria and the administration’s policy choices.

“Now, the government challenge is: where do we cut costs, so that we can find resources we need to sustain investment in infrastructure?”