Osimhen To Spearhead Attack Against Brazil As NFF Drops Friendly List

by Olayemi Oladotun

Lille’s in-form striker, Victor Osimhen is set to spearhead Nigeria’s attack against Brazil in next month’s friendly match against Brazil.

Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, September 26th announced a 23-man Super Eagles squad that will face Brazil national team in an international friendly.

The Nigerian striker has scored six goals in his first five matches for his new club after making a summer switch.

Also Read: Osimhen Wins Lille Player Of The Month Award

According to the squad released, Ramon Azeez and Abdullahi Shehu have been recalled while Peter Olayinka has been handed his first callup to the National Team.

Gernot Rohr’s men head to the game following a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in their last friendly encounter. The match will be played on October 13, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Below is Nigeria’s squad against Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Ezenwa, Uzoho, Okoye.

Defenders: Omeruo, Balogun, Ekong, Aina, Awaziem, Ajayi, Collins.

Midfielders: Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Esiti, Aribo, Azeez.

Forwards: Kalu, Simon, Olayinka, Onuachu, Chukwueze, Osimhen, Emmanuel.

