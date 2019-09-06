Osimhen Wins Lille Player Of The Month Award

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been named the player of the month of August following his fine goalscoring run in the French Ligue 1.

Osimhen heralded his arrival in France by scoring four goals for the Great Danes in his first four games.

The 20-year-old bagged a brace against

Nantes to help Lille secure a 2-1 win on August 11 and another brace as they romped to a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne a week ago.