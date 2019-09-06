Osimhen Wins Lille Player Of The Month Award

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been named the player of the month of August following his fine goalscoring run in the French Ligue 1.

Victor Osimhen
Lille Forward, Victor Osimhen

Osimhen heralded his arrival in France by scoring four goals for the Great Danes in his first four games.

Also Read:Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen Scores Brace On Lille Debut

The 20-year-old bagged a brace against
Nantes to help Lille secure a 2-1 win on August 11 and another brace as they romped to a 3-0 victory over Saint-Etienne a week ago.

Tags from the story
Lille, Victor Osimhen
0

You may also like

Man City Defender Zabaleta Out for a Month

Real Madrid Eyes Aubameyang as Arsenal Players Want Alexis Gone

Fifa African Football ranking

Nigeria Moves Up in FIFA Football Ranking In Africa

Bill Clinton, Lauds Serena Williams on Winning Her 17th Grand Slam Title.

My Anger Is Over – Osaze

Watch Video of Ahmed Musa in Court Exchanging Marital Vows with His New Wife, Juliet

Prosecutor Says Pistorius is Concocting Evidence

West Brom Sign Belgian Defender Pocognoli

Schumacher Shows ‘Moments Of Consciousness’ Months After Suffering Head Injuries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *