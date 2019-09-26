Osinbajo: If God Is With A Man,Your Malice Will Only Promote Him — Apostle Suleman

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the recent ordeal of Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo has gone under severe attacks in past weeks from critics and a supposed cabal in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, the vice president while reacting to several ‘malicious attacks’ on his person via WhatsApp and other social media platforms had threatened legal actions against the perpetrators and adding that he was willing to wave his constitutional immunity to stand trial.

In his response, the cleric said he loves Osinbajo even though he doesn’t endorse some of his actions and inactions but condemned the treatment against the VP.

He wrote: (I) Am worried about all the stuff am reading about our VP…I love him..though unhappy at some of his actions, in actions and reactions. I vet the things I read..but if the treatment is true, it’s unfair and bad precedent. If God is with a man, your malice will only promote him…