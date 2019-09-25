Osinbajo Is Going Nowhere, Omokri Attacks Buhari’s Cabal Over VP’s Maltreatment

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says though he doesn’t like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the cabal won’t succeed in ousting him out.

There were reports last week that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government are plotting to seal with Osinbajo over some actions he took when he was acting president.

However, Omokri said although Osinbajo attacked former president Goodluck Jonathan, a reason why he doesn’t like the VP, but he wouldn’t sit idly and watch Osinbajo disgraced by an unelected cabal.

He tweeted: I don’t like @ProfOsinbajo. He has attacked former President @GEJonathan and I. He has made false comments in the past against our administration. However, I will not sit idly by and allow an UNELECTED CABAL rubbish him. By God’s grace, Osinbajo is going NOWHERE!