Osinbajo Is Going Nowhere, Omokri Attacks Buhari’s Cabal Over VP’s Maltreatment

by Valerie Oke
Reno Omokri advise christian to bury their dead ones on time
Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri says though he doesn’t like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the cabal won’t succeed in ousting him out.

There were reports last week that a cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government are plotting to seal with Osinbajo over some actions he took when he was acting president.

However, Omokri said although Osinbajo attacked former president Goodluck Jonathan, a reason why he doesn’t like the VP, but he wouldn’t sit idly and watch Osinbajo disgraced by an unelected cabal.

He tweeted: I don’t like @ProfOsinbajo. He has attacked former President @GEJonathan and I. He has made false comments in the past against our administration. However, I will not sit idly by and allow an UNELECTED CABAL rubbish him. By God’s grace, Osinbajo is going NOWHERE!

Tags from the story
President Muhammadu Buhari's Cabal, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

OAU students Union demand reinstatement of suspended students

Public Private Partnership Health Finance Gets Seal Of Approval

Independence day : FG declares Monday Public holiday

Prince Harry smiles as his bride, Meghan arrives in a Givenchy dress

”I am Nigeria’s first born-again Vice-president that is also a Pastor” – VP Yemi Osinbajo says

President Buhari, AbbaKyari, and Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Is A Cameroonian — Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Tells Court

7 Weird African Customs And Traditions You Didn’t Know Existed

NGO Pledges $10m Support To FG For Fight Against HIV And Other Deadly Diseases

Igbo Traders Close Shop in Bauchi over Suicide Bomber Attack, Family of Victims Disappointed in Government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *