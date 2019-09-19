Osinbajo Is Number Two Man In Nigeria: Presidency

by Verity
Adesina
Femi Adesina

Following reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been stripped of some of his powers from some Federal Government agencies under his supervision, many Nigerians have raised concerns on his relevance in Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

There are also reports that the cabal in the Buhari-led administration has plans to ‘deal’ with Osinbajo over decisions he made while he was the acting president when Buhari had gone medical tourism abroad.

However, Femi Adesina, Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity in a statement said all is well between the VP and his boss.

Read Also: Nigerians Mock Osinbajo After Buhari Whittled Down His Powers

According to Adesina, Osinbajo remains the number two citizen, stressing that Nigerians who want to drive a wedge between Buhari and Osinbajo read meanings into everything.

“The Vice President is the number two man in the country. The new economic advisory body can also relate with the Vice President as necessary.

“It’s just some Nigerians who want to drive a wedge between the President and the VP, that read meanings into everything and insinuate but there’s no need for that.”

Tags from the story
Femi Adesina, Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo
