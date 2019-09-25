Osinbajo Is Vice President(Academics): Ganduje’s Aide Declares

by Verity
VP Yemi Osinbajo
VP Yemi Osinbajo

An aide to Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the country’s Vice president (Academics).

Ismail Kabir, a Twitter user had said via his handle that it appears all the political big wigs of the country are in New York, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

In his response, Dawusi, while referring to Yemi Osinbajo said Vice president (Academics) is still around.

Read Also: We Will Not Interfere In Fight Between Buhari, Osinbajo:  Senate

Although Dawisu says it’s just a tweet and has nothing to it, the comment somehow gives credence to allegations that some cabal in the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) are out to reduce Osinbajo’s political relevance.

Tags from the story
Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC, Dawisu, Vice President(Academics), Yemi Osinbajo
0

You may also like

Igbo Pressure Group Gives Ikpeazu Seven Days To Vacate Office

#ZamfaraDecides: APC slides to victory

Alleged APC Thugs Storm Conference And Beat Up People

Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu Join Bill Clinton As He Celebrates 70th Birthday

‘A Man Should Never Say Everything He Knows’ – Ubi Franklin

Reactions Trail APC Economic Statement

‘Osun doesn’t have my kind of money’: Tinubu reacts

UEFA player of the year: Luka Modric ready to battle Cristiano Ronaldo and Salah

Bob Dylan has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize dor literature

Bob Dylan Awarded 2016 Nobel Prize For Literature

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *