Osinbajo Is Vice President(Academics): Ganduje’s Aide Declares

An aide to Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the country’s Vice president (Academics).

Ismail Kabir, a Twitter user had said via his handle that it appears all the political big wigs of the country are in New York, the United States for the 74th United Nations General Assembly(UNGA).

In his response, Dawusi, while referring to Yemi Osinbajo said Vice president (Academics) is still around.

Vice President (Academics) is still around sir. https://t.co/5l9JoZ1HKM — Peacock (@dawisu) September 24, 2019

Read Also: We Will Not Interfere In Fight Between Buhari, Osinbajo: Senate

Although Dawisu says it’s just a tweet and has nothing to it, the comment somehow gives credence to allegations that some cabal in the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) are out to reduce Osinbajo’s political relevance.