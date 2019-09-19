Our Case Will No Longer Be Ignored: Nnamdi Kanu Tells United Nations

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has said that issues concerning his people have been brought before the various arms and agencies of the United Nations.

The case of the group would no longer be ignored, who has led a delegation of ‘Biafrans’ to a series of meetings with various UN agencies and officials at Geneva.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement on Thursday, said Kanu has demanded urgent action against the numerous rights abuses inflicted daily upon Biafrans.

The statement reads in part: “Every issue concerning our people is now before the various arms and agencies of the United Nations. Our case will no longer be ignored.

“The case of RUGA settlement was also raised and the august body was left in doubt that Biafrans will never allow Fulani terror settlements in Biafraland.

Read Also: Police React To Alleged Invasion Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Residence

“Incessant killing of Biafrans in their own land by terrorist Fulani herdsmen, extortion and killing of Biafran motorcyclists and commercial drivers by Nigerian army and police over refusal to give #50 bribery.”

The statement said Kanu, accompanied by his deputy, Mazi Uche Mefor, Head of Directorate of State, Mazi Chika Edoziem and other top echelons of the struggle, also raised the continued illegal detention of Omoleye Sowore, the relentless persecution of the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria led by Sheikh El-Zakzaky, among other issues.