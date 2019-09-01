Oyedepo Is Speaking With High Ignorance Of The Bible: Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has launched a stinging attack on the general overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo over the issue of tithe.
The controversial and leader of Free the Sheeple movement condemned Oyedepo’s new month message to members of his church that Bible character, Job blessing was taken away at some point because they didn’t tithe.
In response to the message, Daddy Freeze expressed disappointment over the message as he pointed out that Bishop Oyedepo was speaking with ignorance.
Oyedepo deposits brand new month joke…… – How can he speak with such ignorance when satan himself accused God of protecting Job too much?🙄 – ◄ Job 1 ► [9] Satan replied to the LORD, “Yes, but Job has good reason to fear God. [10] You have always put a wall of protection around him and his home and his property. You have made him prosper in everything he does. Look how rich he is! [11] But reach out and take away everything he has, and he will surely curse you to your face!”