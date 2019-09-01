Oyedepo Is Speaking With High Ignorance Of The Bible: Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has launched a stinging attack on the general overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo over the issue of tithe.

The controversial and leader of Free the Sheeple movement condemned Oyedepo’s new month message to members of his church that Bible character, Job blessing was taken away at some point because they didn’t tithe.

Also Read: Daddy Freeze Reacts As RCCG Erect Church Under Utility Pole Of High-Tension Wires

In response to the message, Daddy Freeze expressed disappointment over the message as he pointed out that Bishop Oyedepo was speaking with ignorance.

See his post below: