‘Oyo-Ita Was Sacked Because General Buhari Never Forgives’ – Reno Omokri

Following reports that President Buhari has asked the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita to proceed on indefinite leave while also announcing Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan as her acting successor, Reno Omokri has now reacted.

According to Reno, the only reason this came about is because President Buhari never forgives.

In Reno’s words; ‘the only reason this woman has been sacked is because General Buhari never forgives. He had pencilled her for DISGRACE since the day her memo exposing Buhari as the man behind the recall and promotion of pension thief Maina, leaked’.