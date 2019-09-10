Padita Agu Confirms End Of Blossom Chukwujekwu And Maureen Esisi’s Marriage

Nollywood actress Padita Agu has confirmed that the marriage of her colleague, Blossom Chukwujekwu is indeed over.

Paditu went on to say Chukwujekwu and Esisi are good people, adding that the news on blogs are mere lies.

Read Also: Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu Reacts To Report Of His Marriage Crash

In her words;

I have known Maureen Ezissi @redvigor and @blossomchukwujekwu for a long time now. I knew them each separately before they got together and one thing that remained unique about them is how amazing and such a sweetheart they both are. Till date, they remain so. It is in their DNA.

The news about their separation is sadly and painfully TRUE. But the news being peddled and written about them is however very very UNTRUE.

Do not believe everything you read on social media!

They reserve the right to decide what part of their lives to make public and which to keep private.

At this point, let us respect their choice for privacy over this issue and pray for the best for them.

If it is God’s will, they will sort it out and be together again and if not, they will remain, good friends, as they move on with their separate lives.

But please ignore all the allegations you read on blogs. None of them is TRUE.

Maureen is one of the sweetest souls I have ever encountered.

#LoveWins #LoveAlways