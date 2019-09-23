Pandemonium As Fire Guts Unity Bank Headquarters In Lagos (VIDEO)

The was pandemonium at the Unity bank headquarters in Lagos, on Monday, as a terrible inferno engulfed the building housing the bank.

While the cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained at the time of this report, the fire service has intervened and has brought the situation under control.

No casualty or loss of life was recorded in the incident which reportedly started in the early hours of the day.

As a result of the inferno, business activities have been suspended at the headquarters.

Watch the video of the fire-outbreak below: