Pandemonium As Gunmen Disrupt Kogi PDP Primary Election (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
PDP flags
PDP flags

The video of how thugs invaded the Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial primary which held at the Party’s secretariat in Lokoja has hit the internet.

In the video, thugs were seen shooting sporadically as party faithful scampered for safety.

Read Also: Kogi PDP Primary: How Dino Melaye Was Defeated (RESULT)

The primary produced Musa Wada, the younger brother to the former governor of the state, Idris Wada, as the flag bearer after polling 748 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim, the son of a former governor, Ibrahim Idris (Ibro), who polled 710 votes.

Watch the video below:

0

