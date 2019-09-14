Pandemonium As Men Hanging On Moving Train Fall And Die In Lagos

There was pandemonium in PWD area of Ikeja as at least no fewer than two persons were said to have died on the spot after falling off a moving train.

According to reports, the accident occurred after a construction excavator was parked close to the rail line such that people hanging on the train were left with no choice than to either jump off the train or being hit by the construction equipment.

As a result of this, one person was said to have died on the spot while the other died on the way to the hospital.

Read Also: [GRAPHIC IMAGE]: Man’s legs sliced off after he jumped off a moving train at Ikeja

Following the sad incident, an irate mob has attacked the construction site with the workers fleeing the scene.