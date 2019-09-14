Pandemonium As Men Hanging On Moving Train Fall And Die In Lagos

by Eyitemi
One of the victims
One of the victims

There was pandemonium in PWD area of Ikeja as at least no fewer than two persons were said to have died on the spot after falling off a moving train.

According to reports, the accident occurred after a construction excavator was parked close to the rail line such that people hanging on the train were left with no choice than to either jump off the train or being hit by the construction equipment.

As a result of this, one person was said to have died on the spot while the other died on the way to the hospital.

Read Also: [GRAPHIC IMAGE]: Man’s legs sliced off after he jumped off a moving train at Ikeja

Following the sad incident, an irate mob has attacked the construction site with the workers fleeing the scene.

0

You may also like

Army Troops Kill 50 Fulani Herdsmen In Nasarawa

Kano Bus Blasts Not Targeted At Igbos Alone – APGA

My grandmum would have rejected her face on new N5000 note – Seun Kuti

Osun State Poly Under Fire As Students Vandalize Medical Center

ALUU 4 Murder: Suspects Plead Not Guilty As Prosecution Arraign One More Suspect

Delta State Polytechnic Otefe Robbed

Obasanjo Is An Open Book, You Read A Line, You Learn; He Is Very Committed To Nigeria – Tinubu

Plateau Police Commissioner Threatens To Arrest Monarchs Over Violence

Man fights armed robber for stealing girlfriend’s phone, collects gun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *