Pastor T.B Joshua Breaks Down In Tears During Service (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
T.B Joshua raped me and trapped me in church for 14 years
T.B Joshua

Pastor T.B Joshua, the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nation, got emotional over the spate of killings across Africa during the church service on Sunday.

The cleric, while lamenting over the killings (the most recent being the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in South Africa) called for African unity.

Read Also: “Joshua Is An Impostor Possessed by a Misanthropic Spirit ”: Pastor Chris Okotie Blasts TB Joshua Over Israel Relocation | Photos

He broke down in tears as he sang a song he composed on the need for Africans to remain united.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Pastor T.B. Joshua, Synagogue Church of all Nation
0

You may also like

Twitter Suspends Boko Haram’s Account

Bribery Scandal: Farouk Lawan surrenders to Police, detained overnight

Employment Scam Lands Ex-Fire Service Chief In EFCC Net

JAMB to Introduce Computer Based Test (CBT) from next Year – Ojerinde

Politicians Only Remember Us During Elections – Edo Community

Aluu 4: Victim’s father reacts to court judgement

Dozens Killed In Kano Blasts

Dozens Killed In Kano Blasts

WHO Declares Nigeria Guinea-worm Free

El-Rufai Tells Ngozi Okonjo Iweala To ‘Sharrap!’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *