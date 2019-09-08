Pastor T.B Joshua Breaks Down In Tears During Service (VIDEO)

Pastor T.B Joshua, the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of all Nation, got emotional over the spate of killings across Africa during the church service on Sunday.

The cleric, while lamenting over the killings (the most recent being the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in South Africa) called for African unity.

Read Also: “Joshua Is An Impostor Possessed by a Misanthropic Spirit ”: Pastor Chris Okotie Blasts TB Joshua Over Israel Relocation | Photos

He broke down in tears as he sang a song he composed on the need for Africans to remain united.

Watch the video below: