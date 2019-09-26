Patoranking Signs Endorsement Deal With Hennessey

by Temitope Alabi
Patoranking
Patoranking

Nigerian singer Patoranking has just signed a huge deal with Hennessy.

The singer has snagged an endorsement deal with foremost wine brand Hennessy. Sharing the news on his social media page, he wrote; “World Best x Hennessy � New Family…Fat Cheque � #Wilmer

The singer released his second album Wilmer a couple of months back. the album has since gone on to enjoy massive airplay and great reviews from a couple of music critics in the industry.

Big congratulations to the singer.

